San Antonio's extreme heat this week is breaking records.

Driving the news: Monday and Tuesday both saw a high of 105° that broke the prior record of 103° for those dates, per the National Weather Service.

San Antonio also broke its record for the hottest heat index since records began, NWS meteorologist Victor Murphy told Axios' Andrew Freedman.

We hit a heat index of 116° Tuesday, breaking the 115° heat index record we set on Friday, per Murphy.

What's happening: Texans are used to hot weather, but the combination of tropical-level humidity with triple-digit high temperatures is making for a dangerous, precedent-busting extreme heat event.

Why it matters: The high temperatures are endangering lives. On average, extreme heat is the biggest annual weather-related killer in the U.S., per the National Weather Service.

The long duration of the heat — lasting longer than a week with no end in sight — is worsening the risk.

By the numbers: There have been 73 cases of heat exhaustion and six cases of heat stroke locally between March and June 10, per the city's Metropolitan Health District.

16 cases of heat exhaustion were reported in the week ending June 10.

However, there were far more reported heat exhaustion cases by this time last year.

The big picture: The heat wave in Texas and surrounding states has prompted the NWS to issue heat warnings and advisories for more than 40 million people at a time.

State of play: Such a humid air mass has made nighttime relief nearly impossible to experience without air conditioning, by keeping air temperatures higher than they otherwise would be.

That means our bodies don't have time to cool down.

Context: Climate change is increasing the severity, frequency and likelihood of extreme heat events in the U.S. and worldwide, numerous studies show.

Zoom out: San Angelo broke its all-time record high of 111°, reaching 114° on Tuesday afternoon. Temperature data in San Angelo goes back to 1907, according to Murphy.

What's next: Parts of Texas may see some very slight temperature relief Thursday and Friday, but more extreme heat is on tap after that.