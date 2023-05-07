Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonio City Council incumbents won re-election by wide margins Saturday night — except embattled District 1 Councilmember Mario Bravo, who was forced into a runoff by challenger Sukh Kaur.

Driving the news: Election results show two of 11 races heading to a runoff June 10.

District 7 candidates Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter received the most votes but will face each other in a runoff after neither gained a majority of the vote.

Why it matters: The results show voters largely support current council members.

The takeaways: Kaur, an educational consultant, received the most votes in the District 1 race. Businessman Jeremy Roberts did not make the runoff despite strong fundraising.

Alderete Gavito led in District 7, which saw the vote split among five candidates.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg won re-election to a fourth and final term.

Progressives Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and Teri Castillo, in Districts 2 and 5, won re-election and avoided runoffs. McKee-Rodriguez broke a recent string of defeats among District 2 councilmembers.

Incumbents Phyllis Viagran in District 3 and Melissa Cabello Havrda in District 6 won re-election, but the races were closer than expected.

Incumbent John Courage beat back a more conservative challenger in District 9 to secure a fourth and final term.

In the open District 10 race, Marc Whyte, a lawyer backed by conservative leaders, won and avoided a runoff in the crowded seven-person race.

What they're saying: Bravo, who received a censure and vote of no confidence from his colleagues last fall after he was found to have violated workplace violence policy, sees the runoff election as a completely different race, he told the San Antonio Report. "There’s no proposition on it, there’s no mayoral race. It’s a head-to-head battle, and there aren’t all these candidates," he said.

Kaur was encouraged by the results. "Almost 75% of the district wants change," she said.

Mayor: Nirenberg won with 61% of the vote.

Christopher Schuchardt: 22%; Gary Allen: 6%; Others took less than 5%.

District 1: Kaur and Bravo are headed to a runoff.

Kaur: 34%; Bravo: 26%; Roberts: 21%; Ernest Salinas: 10%; Others took less than 5%.

District 2: McKee-Rodriguez won with 56% of the vote.

Denise Gutierrez: 15%; Rose Requenez Hill: 8%; Carla Walker: 7%; Patrick Jones: 5%; Others took less than 5%.

District 3: Viagran won with 51% of the vote.

Erin Gallegos Reid: 22%; Jayden Muñoz: 16%; Larry La Rose: 11%.

District 4: Incumbent Adriana Rocha Garcia won with 75% of the vote, beating challenger Gregorio De La Paz.

District 5: Castillo won with 63% of the vote.

Rudy Lopez: 31%; Arturo Espinosa: 6%.

District 6: Cabello Havrda won with 54% of the vote.

Irina Rudolph: 35%; Chris Baecker: 11%.

District 7: Alderete Gavito captured 43% of the vote while Rossiter took 21%.

Sandragrace Martinez: 18%; Jacob Chapa: 13%; Andrew "AJ" Luck: 5%.

District 8: Incumbent Manny Pelaez won with 70% of the vote, beating challenger Cesario Garcia.

District 9: Courage won with 62% of the vote.

Jarrett Lipman: 28%; David Allan Lara: 6%; Dominque Lui: 4%.

District 10: Whyte won with 58% of the vote.