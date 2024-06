Starting next summer, Zion National Park will no longer allow RVs or large vehicles on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway.

Why it matters: The new guidelines aim to reduce collisions, lane-crossing and overweight vehicles on bridges, per the National Park Service.

The iconic highway, built in the 1920s and 1930s, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

By the numbers: Vehicles over 11 feet, 4 inches tall that are more than 7 feet and 10 inches wide and 35 feet and 9 inches long — or exceed 50,000 pounds — will have to take alternate routes.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to protect drivers, meet modern safety standards and ensure the integrity of the road and tunnels so that we continue to enjoy scenic drives on the historic Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway," the park's superintendent, Jeff Bradybaugh, said in a statement.