A campaign to curb deaths on Utah roads is making a unique attempt to appeal to men. State of play: In a new Zero Fatalities ad posted on X, multiple women are asked whether guys flipping off other drivers gives them "the ick" on a 1-10 scale.

What they said: "10/10 when a guy flips someone off … it's very embarrassing."

"It's a 10. It's not attractive."

"It shows immaturity."

Why it matters: A series of high-profile road rage incidents in recent years have led to crashes and deaths and even prompted legislation to reduce aggressive driving behaviors.

Men are more likely than women to exhibit aggressive driving behaviors, like going 15 mph over the speed limit on the freeway, tailgating and making rude gestures or honking at a driver, according to data collected by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Context: The time span between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends mark the deadliest time of year for Utah drivers.