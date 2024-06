🐻 A 100-pound black bear was tranquilized after it was found in a tree in Salt Lake City's Marmalade neighborhood yesterday morning. (FOX 13)

Once sedated, the bear fell to the ground and was placed in a cage to be dropped off in central Utah by wildlife officials.

Bear sightings near downtown are rare. About 80% of Utah bears live at elevations of at least 7,000 feet.

💰 Canada-based Enbridge acquired Utah's largest gas utility company, Dominion Energy, in a $4.3 billion deal. Customers shouldn't see significant differences, except for the gas supplier's new name: Enbridge Gas Utah. (KSL.com)

☕ Starbucks workers in South Jordan have filed for a union election, citing excessive work and low wages. (Utah News Dispatch)