Signage indicates Utah beach, in northwestern France, on June 4, 2024, as part of the 80th anniversary of "D-Day." Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when the Allied forces landed at Normandy, France in the biggest sea-to-land invasion in military history. Why it matters: The D-Day invasions began the liberation of France and the rest of western Europe, laying the groundwork for the Allied victory in World War II.

Zoom in: One of the key landing sites became known as Utah Beach — apparently a random selection, according to a 1994 AP historical report.

The intrigue: The name wasn't the U.S. Navy's first choice because it sounded too much like "Omaha" on radios.

The original code name was "Oregon," but the Army personnel started calling the beach "Utah."

Zoom in: Utah was the westernmost of the five D-Day landing sites.

Troops there were tasked with securing a nearby, deep-water port to control supply lines.

Of interest: Then-President Teddy Roosevelt's eldest son, Theodore Jr., led the invasion at Utah beach.

What happened: The ocean currents pushed the troops about 2,000 yards from where they'd planned to land — but in a spot that turned out to be less defended than the original site.