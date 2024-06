Share on email (opens in new window)

The new uniforms announced by the Utah Jazz. Photo courtesy of the team.

The state's beloved mountains are prominently displayed on the Utah Jazz's newest jerseys. Why it matters: When you look good, you play good.

Driving the news: The Jazz on Wednesday unveiled their new "mountain basketball" uniforms, with new jerseys and an expanded color palette in what they're referring to as a "brand evolution."

The new threads will be worn for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Three of the four designs feature "Utah" on the jerseys, while one includes the jazz note.

Courtesy: Utah Jazz

What they're saying: "It's clear that mountain basketball and purple are at the soul of Utah and the Jazz," team owner Ryan Smith said in a statement.

Between the lines: The uniforms starkly contrast the black and neon jerseys introduced in 2022. At the time, fans took to social media to express their disapproval over the color scheme and "boring" designs.

Courtesy: Utah Jazz

What we're watching: New court designs will be revealed before the 2024-25 season begins.