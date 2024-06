County clerks across the state have begun sending out mail-in ballots for the June 25 primary elections.

State of play: This year's high-profile GOP primaries feature races for Utah governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and Congress.

First-term Gov. Spencer Cox will compete against state Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding).

In the U.S. Senate primary, a crowded field of Republicans — U.S. Rep. John Curtis, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, businessman Jason Walton and former House Speaker Brad Wilson — are vying to replace Sen. Mitt Romney.

Candidates Derek Brown, Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry are running to succeed attorney general Sean Reyes, who announced he would not seek another term last year amid controversy tied to embattled anti-sex-trafficking crusader Tim Ballard.

The big picture: Given Utah's GOP lean, Republicans are likely to win statewide and federal races in November.

Deadlines to know: Mail ballots must be postmarked by June 24 or left at a dropbox before polls close on election day at 8pm.