Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announced Tuesday it will perform in Salt Lake City at the Union Event Center as part of its Summer Vacation Tour 2024. Why it matters: Bassist Reeves has rapidly ascended the Dolly Parton Scale of universal likability for American celebrities.

Catch up quick: It's a revival of the group Reeves co-founded in 1991, which toured with Bon Jovi and opened for David Bowie before breaking up in 2002, BlabberMouth reports.

Zoom out: The summer North America tour includes more than two-dozen stops with music from the group's latest album, "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees" — its first in 23 years.

What's next: Limited ticket presales begin 10am Wednesday, with local presale starting 10am Thursday.