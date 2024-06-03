By 2060, it's projected that nearly half of all children under the age of 5 in Utah will be racial or ethnic minorities.
The median household income for a white family in Utah between 2017-2021 was about $95,800 a year, compared to $54,600 for a Black household and $60,700 for American Indians.
When it comes to educational attainment, nearly half of Asian Americans had a bachelor's degree, compared to about 38% of white people, almost 25% of Black people, and about 17% of Hispanics.
Between the lines: Health disparities also exist across racial minorities.
Asian Americans in Utah have the longest life expectancy of 86.6 years. That's over 10 years more than that of Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders, who have the shortest life expectancy, per the report.
Latino, Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities have the highest uninsured rates.
What we're watching: "Migration is projected to play an increasing role in Utah's growth over the next several decades," researchers wrote in the report. "People moving to Utah tend to be more diverse than current residents."
"These new Utahns introduce cultural, linguistic, ethnic and racial diversity to the state."