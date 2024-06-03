Downtown Salt Lake City welcomes new state liquor store

Downtown Salt Lake City is now home to the state's new flagship liquor store. Why it matters: The highly anticipated store is centrally located at 151 E. 300 South and comes as downtown sees a construction boom of apartments and new residents moving into the neighborhood.

State of play: The store replaces a previous location on 205 West and 400 South. At 14,500 square feet, it doubles the product capacity of the former location.

Zoom in: The store, which opened Monday, will also allow easier access to hospitality workers to pick up products for their business.

There are about 281 establishments downtown that are licensed to serve alcohol, Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services director Tiffany Clason told reporters on Monday.

New state liquor store in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

The intrigue: It's the first two-story liquor store in the state and includes refrigerated beverages — something Utahns have requested for years, Clason said.

The store features 37 cooling units. Moving forward, all new state liquor stores will include refrigerated options, Clason noted.

It also has a section for products made locally, such as High West Distillery.

The vibe: The large store is a far cry from the old location.

It features large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light and plentiful space to navigate different rows.

Artifacts dating back to the 1800s that were found during the store's construction are also displayed.

Between the lines: As the city lures new sports teams to Utah, Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development director Lorena Riffo-Jenson told Axios it's critical to have an inviting liquor store for visitors and residents alike.

By the numbers: The store is expected to generate $13 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025. It's projected to become a top revenue-producing state liquor store.

Of that, about $6 million will go toward funding roads, transportation, education and public safety.

About 20% of sales are expected to come from hospitality businesses, such as bars and restaurants.

If you go: The store will be open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Parking is available for active shoppers just north of the building.