Downtown Salt Lake City welcomes new state liquor store

The vibe: The large store is a far cry from the old location.
It features large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light and plentiful space to navigate different rows.
Artifacts dating back to the 1800s that were found during the store's construction are also displayed.
Between the lines: As the city lures new sports teams to Utah, Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development director Lorena Riffo-Jenson told Axios it's critical to have an inviting liquor store for visitors and residents alike.
By the numbers: The store is expected to generate $13 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025. It's projected to become a top revenue-producing state liquor store.
Of that, about $6 million will go toward funding roads, transportation, education and public safety.
About 20% of sales are expected to come from hospitality businesses, such as bars and restaurants.
If you go: The store will be open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. Parking is available for active shoppers just north of the building.