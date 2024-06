As temperatures soar, Utah's lazy rivers look better and better for a cool float. And now there's a way to locate a deceptive, deadly hazard you need to avoid at all costs: low head dams. Why it matters: More than 1,000 people nationally have drowned in the currents created by the obsolete, underwater structures that span riverbeds — many of them in rivers that seem calm and safe.

How it works: Low head dams create a uniform, churning current that can suck victims underwater repeatedly as they try to swim back to the surface, overwhelming flotation vests.

Yes, but: You can find where they are and portage around them with a map and database created last year by BYU students.

What's inside: 13,000 dams marked on a map.

Explore to find the hazards and avoid that stretch of river — or portage around it if you trust your navigation skills.

Zoom in: People have drowned in the dam currents on the Jordan River.