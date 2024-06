Share on email (opens in new window)

May 31, 2024 - Things to Do

Utah's largest farmers market kicks off its summer season at Pioneer Park Saturday, and Axios Salt Lake City got a sneak peek at what's in store. State of play: More than 200 food and craft vendors will showcase their products, Carly Gillespie, deputy director of Urban Food Connections of Utah, a Downtown Alliance program, told Axios.

What's new: The market will also feature a beer garden serving Level Crossing brews.

The beer garden will open every second Saturday of the month between 11am and 2pm with live music.

"We haven't had a beer garden at the market in maybe a decade," Gillespie said. "Hopefully, there will be a lot more promotion and a lot more energy around it."

By the numbers: Last year's summer market drew an average of about 10,000 people each Saturday, generating about $9.5 million in sales, Gillespie said.

What to try: The market hosted a preview party last week. Here are some of the products that stood out:

Joy Pops: This new vendor serves Mexican-style paletas, known as ice pops, in flavors like cookies and cream, mangonada and watermelon.

9-UP Night Market: We couldn't get enough of this Asian street food vendor's taro coconut tapioca pudding.

Woopeas: The business offers high-protein dips made with chickpeas and green peas in sevefal flavors and heat levels.

Before you go: The market will run Saturdays from 8am–2pm until Oct. 19.