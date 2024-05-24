20 mins ago - Food and Drink

A family carne asada recipe for the summer

headshot
Carne asada fixins. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Carne asada fixins. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Grilling carne asada with family and friends is my favorite Memorial Day weekend ritual.

What's happening: I'm preparing carne asada at two barbecues this weekend and decided to share my family's easy recipe.

  • Purists will say this isn't authentic, but it's been a crowd-pleaser in my family for years.
  • The recipe is straightforward and doesn't require exact measurements. Trust your gut.

State of play: Your local Latino grocery store will have the thinly cut steak commonly used for carne asada. I usually ask for arrachera, known as skirt steak. If you're on a budget, diezmillo, known as chuck, also works.

For the marinade, sprinkle the steak with Chef Merito's carne asada seasoning, salt, and pepper.

  • Place the steak in a storage container or a large food storage bag and squeeze fresh lime and orange juice on it.
  • Add roughly chopped cilantro, red onion slices, sliced jalapeños and smashed garlic cloves. Mix together.
  • Refrigerate and marinate the steak for at least two hours or up to 24.

Cooking the steak over a fire is the best way to achieve smoky flavors and light char on the edges.

  • Grill to your desired doneness.
  • Serve it with tortillas, grilled cebollitas, or green onions, fresh guacamole, salsa, and limes.
  • To elevate your game, head to Mi Casa Tortilleria in West Valley City for fresh corn tortillas.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more