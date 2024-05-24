Share on email (opens in new window)

Grilling carne asada with family and friends is my favorite Memorial Day weekend ritual.

What's happening: I'm preparing carne asada at two barbecues this weekend and decided to share my family's easy recipe.

Purists will say this isn't authentic, but it's been a crowd-pleaser in my family for years.

The recipe is straightforward and doesn't require exact measurements. Trust your gut.

State of play: Your local Latino grocery store will have the thinly cut steak commonly used for carne asada. I usually ask for arrachera, known as skirt steak. If you're on a budget, diezmillo, known as chuck, also works.

For the marinade, sprinkle the steak with Chef Merito's carne asada seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Place the steak in a storage container or a large food storage bag and squeeze fresh lime and orange juice on it.

Add roughly chopped cilantro, red onion slices, sliced jalapeños and smashed garlic cloves. Mix together.

Refrigerate and marinate the steak for at least two hours or up to 24.

Cooking the steak over a fire is the best way to achieve smoky flavors and light char on the edges.