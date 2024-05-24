Grilling carne asada with family and friends is my favorite Memorial Day weekend ritual.
What's happening: I'm preparing carne asada at two barbecues this weekend and decided to share my family's easy recipe.
Purists will say this isn't authentic, but it's been a crowd-pleaser in my family for years.
The recipe is straightforward and doesn't require exact measurements. Trust your gut.
State of play: Your local Latino grocery store will have the thinly cut steak commonly used for carne asada. I usually ask for arrachera, known as skirt steak. If you're on a budget, diezmillo, known as chuck, also works.