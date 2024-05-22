Real Salt Lake has third-lowest payroll in the MLS

The big picture: The Utah franchise spent nearly $1.6 million more than St. Louis, the lowest-paid team in the league. St. Louis joined the league last year as an expansion team, while Real Salt Lake is in its 20th season.
Zoom in: Striker Cristian "Chicho" Arango, defender Justen Glad and midfielder Matt Crooks are Real Salt Lake's highest-paid players, each earning at least $1 million annually as of April 25.
Arango is on the books for $2.1 million, while Glad earns $1.3 million and Crooks $1 million.
State of play: Since his arrival last year, Arango has contributed to the franchise's revival and became the league's top scorer over the weekend with his 13th goal, surpassing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi who has 10, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.