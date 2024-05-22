Real Salt Lake has third-lowest payroll in the MLS

Data: MLS Players Association; Note: Guaranteed compensation includes a player's base salary, agent's fees, and all signing, marketing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years; Table: Axios Visuals Real Salt Lake's total guaranteed compensation for its players in 2024 is $13.6 million, ranking 27th out of 29 franchises, per the MLS Players Association's salary guide. The big picture: The Utah franchise spent nearly $1.6 million more than St. Louis, the lowest-paid team in the league. St. Louis joined the league last year as an expansion team, while Real Salt Lake is in its 20th season.

Zoom in: Striker Cristian "Chicho" Arango, defender Justen Glad and midfielder Matt Crooks are Real Salt Lake's highest-paid players, each earning at least $1 million annually as of April 25.

Arango is on the books for $2.1 million, while Glad earns $1.3 million and Crooks $1 million.

State of play: Since his arrival last year, Arango has contributed to the franchise's revival and became the league's top scorer over the weekend with his 13th goal, surpassing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi who has 10, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Real Salt Lake currently ranks No. 1 in the Western Conference.

Last year, they finished as the fifth seed before being bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

Zoom out: Inter Miami ($41.7 million) has the highest payroll, with nearly half its guaranteed compensation going to Messi.

What's next: Real Salt Lake is scheduled to play two away games against FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders on May 25 and May 29, respectively.