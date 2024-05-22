A Black-owned brewery is coming to SLC from Cedar City

Utah's first Black-owned brewery is coming to Salt Lake City.
State of play:Policy Kings Brewery plans to open this fall in the trendy Central 9th neighborhood after outgrowing its original location in Cedar City, owners Deandre and Sara Ridgel announced earlier in May.
The brewery's departure will likely leave a noticeable hole in the county's minority liberal community.
What's next: Policy Kings has launched a Kickstarter to help fund the move, with donor prizes like a seat at a private catered party, special events, swag and a chance to help paint the murals at the new location.
The brewery will open at 925 S. Jefferson as a 21-or-over bar, with food served alongside beers, cocktails and Policy Kings' burgeoning hard seltzer line.
Worthy of your time: To learn more about what's on tap, listen to KUAA's "Beer Nerd Radio," where the Ridgels and hosts taste test the brews.