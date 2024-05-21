Grow your own tea plants in Salt Lake
A Salt Lake nursery is offering a fun experiment in produce, just in time for spring.
Zoom in: You can try lemon verbena, holy basil and other fun, fragrant plants to make your perfect cuppa.
Good news: If you're low on farming space, don't worry — I've grown chamomile and other brew-able herbs in containers.
How it works: Check out this video for tips on gardening tea plants in Salt Lake City.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more