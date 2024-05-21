Share on email (opens in new window)

Chamomile flowers in the sun. Photo: Matthias Bein/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Salt Lake nursery is offering a fun experiment in produce, just in time for spring. The 42nd Street Greenhouse is stocking various plants for herbal teas.

Zoom in: You can try lemon verbena, holy basil and other fun, fragrant plants to make your perfect cuppa.

Good news: If you're low on farming space, don't worry — I've grown chamomile and other brew-able herbs in containers.

How it works: Check out this video for tips on gardening tea plants in Salt Lake City.