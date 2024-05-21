Share on email (opens in new window)

As Salt Lake leaders discuss the future of Abravanel Hall, a new master plan estimates the venue's renovations will cost more than $199 million. Why it matters: The project's price tag may determine whether officials upgrade or rebuild the concert hall amid ongoing discussions on a proposed sports and entertainment district downtown.

Catch up quick: The concert hall is the home of the Utah Symphony and has featured prominent performers since 1979.

Smith Entertainment Group, which recently purchased the state's new NHL team, is in talks with the Salt Lake City Council about the sports and entertainment development.

By the numbers: The master plan estimates renovation costs for the venue between $199 million and $216 million.

The projections do not factor in seismic upgrades to the venue, which could add an extra 10%.

Zoom in: Upgrades to Abravanel would include installing a fire suppression system that meets code requirements, adding new elevators to provide access to tier levels and improving the building's HVAC systems and acoustics.

What they're saying: Earlier this month, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson along with Utah Symphony and Smith Entertainment Group officials said they were in early-stage discussions about the future of the performing arts venue.

"There is a clear commitment to providing a world-class concert hall that continues to build upon the Utah Symphony's legacy," the May 7 joint statement read. "… We need to weigh all factors, including the high cost of a renovation alongside the benefits of rebuilding."

"I am working diligently on a re-imagined downtown and a district design that allows Abravanel Hall to remain in its present form," Wilson said in a separate statement on May 14.

Between the lines: More than 35,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to "stop the destruction, and possible reconstruction, or the inappropriate renovation" of the venue.

What we're watching: The master plan will be discussed at Tuesday's Salt Lake County Council meeting.