The sun sets off of Waikiki Beach on the Hawaiian island of Oahu on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Honolulu, HI. Courtesy: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hawaiian Airlines will now offer nonstop flights from Salt Lake City to Honolulu. Why it matters: It's the airline's first service at the growing Salt Lake City International Airport.

The inaugural flight landed in Salt Lake City last Thursday.

Between the lines: Utah ranks third in the U.S. for having the largest share of its state residents identifying as Pacific Islanders, per the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

The historical link between Utah and Hawaii dates back to the mid-1800s after Latter-day Saint missionaries traveled to the island and converted residents.

What they're saying: "We know the Hawaiian Islands have a special place in the heart of Utahns and for some, a Hawaiʻi vacation also means reuniting with friends and family," Brent Overbeek, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement.