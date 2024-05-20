Fry Sauce: Korean grocery store comes to town

🔎 Authorities are looking for two suspects who allegedly removed artifacts from a closed site in March at Canyonlands National Park. (ABC News)

⚽️ Real Salt Lake defeated the Colorado Rapids 5-3 over the weekend, winning its 10th consecutive game this season. (Salt Lake Tribune)

🛒 Utah's first H Mart, a Korean grocery chain, plans to open in West Jordan later this year. (KUER)