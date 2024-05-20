☀️ Chart du jour: Our warming temperatures
Salt Lake City's average annual temperature between 1970 and 2023 rose 3.8° F, according to a recent Climate Central analysis. That's nearly a degree higher than the national average.
The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities that the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.
- Alaska (+4.3° F), Delaware (+3.6° F) and Massachusetts (+3.5° F) are the country's fastest-warming states.
- Reno, Nevada, (+7.6° F); Las Vegas (+5.7° F) and El Paso, Texas, (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that time.
