Experience taco bliss at South Salt Lake's Contento Cafe

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

In Spanish "contento" means happy, and that's how I felt munching on a new South Salt Lake restaurant's carne asada tacos. State of play: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Contento Cafe specializes in traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex fare.

The tacos are expensive ($8.50 each), but they are large and delightful. The steak was tender and flavorful and paired well with the lightly crisp tortilla and pickled onions.

The eatery also serves espresso and boozy libations.

The vibe: The warm and cozy interior reminded me of Bar Flores, one of my favorite Los Angeles watering holes.

Hours: The cafe (2280 S. West Temple, South Salt Lake) is open 9am–8pm Tuesday through Thursday; and 9am–10pm Friday and Saturday.