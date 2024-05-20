May 20, 2024 - Food and Drink

Experience taco bliss at South Salt Lake's Contento Cafe

Contento Cafe's carne asada tacos. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

In Spanish "contento" means happy, and that's how I felt munching on a new South Salt Lake restaurant's carne asada tacos.

State of play: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Contento Cafe specializes in traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex fare.

  • The tacos are expensive ($8.50 each), but they are large and delightful. The steak was tender and flavorful and paired well with the lightly crisp tortilla and pickled onions.
  • The eatery also serves espresso and boozy libations.

The vibe: The warm and cozy interior reminded me of Bar Flores, one of my favorite Los Angeles watering holes.

Hours: The cafe (2280 S. West Temple, South Salt Lake) is open 9am–8pm Tuesday through Thursday; and 9am–10pm Friday and Saturday.

