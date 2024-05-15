How to obtain a GSL license plate

Specialty plates calling for the Great Salt Lake's preservation may soon hit Utah roads.

Context: State Sen. Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City) co-sponsored a bill last year to create the specialty plates.

The latest: The license plates required at least 500 sign-ups before they could be mailed out.

Plumb told Axios the benchmark was hit on Monday, but the timeline for when they'll reach drivers' hands is still unclear.

She also shared the latest concept for the plate. It's the first full plate design released by the state's new license plate commission.

Be smart: You can opt-in for the plate by filling out an application and paying a $46 fee. Proceeds will go toward supporting the Great Salt Lake.

This article originates from the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative designed to inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake.