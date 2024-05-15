May 15, 2024 - News

How to obtain a GSL license plate

A license plate.

Courtesy: Utah Senate

Specialty plates calling for the Great Salt Lake's preservation may soon hit Utah roads.

Context: State Sen. Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City) co-sponsored a bill last year to create the specialty plates.

The latest: The license plates required at least 500 sign-ups before they could be mailed out.

  • Plumb told Axios the benchmark was hit on Monday, but the timeline for when they'll reach drivers' hands is still unclear.
  • She also shared the latest concept for the plate. It's the first full plate design released by the state's new license plate commission.

Be smart: You can opt-in for the plate by filling out an application and paying a $46 fee. Proceeds will go toward supporting the Great Salt Lake.

This article originates from the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative designed to inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake.

