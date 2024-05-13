Fry Sauce: An extra side of news

53 mins ago - News

The two backcountry skiers who were killed in an avalanche last week near Lone Peak in Little Cottonwood Canyon have been identified as Utah resident Andrew Cameron, 23, and Montana resident Austin Mallet, 32. (Ski Magazine)

  • Lone Peak, a popular destination for skilled skiers, is well-known for its steep terrain.
  • One skier in the group survived.

🌌 Thousands of Utahns took in the colorful auroras displayed across the sky over the weekend. (KUTV)

  • Kim's thought bubble: I could hardly see anything near Stansbury Island on Saturday night, but the constellations looked cool.

⚡ The Rice-Eccles Stadium was temporarily evacuated on Saturday due to severe weather and lightning during an AMA Supercross event. (FOX 13)

🌱

