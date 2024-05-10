5 hours ago - Things to Do

SLC weekend events: Kilby Block Party and Paws & Plates

This weekend is packed with live entertainment and a boozy event to take your furry friends.

🎶 Kilby Block Party

It seems everyone in town will be at the indie music festival this year. Featured headliners are LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service and Vampire Weekend.

When: Friday–Sunday; gates will open at 11:30am each day.

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Admission: $99, before fees, for one-day GA tickets or $269 before fees for a three-day GA pass

🎭 "Annie"

Listen to "It's a Hard Knock Life" during the iconic musical's live show downtown.

When: Friday-Sunday with multiple showtimes

Where: The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Admission: Tickets start at $45, before fees.

🍽️ Paws & Plates

Enjoy food samples and drinks from local vendors to raise money for the Community Animal Welfare Society. The event will include a silent auction, pet adoptions and free nail trimming for dogs.

When: Saturday noon to 3pm

Where: TF Brewing

Admission: $50 for general admission or $300 for VIP

  • Of note: Vaccination records are required for pets. This is a 21 or older event.
