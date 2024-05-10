SLC weekend events: Kilby Block Party and Paws & Plates

This weekend is packed with live entertainment and a boozy event to take your furry friends.

It seems everyone in town will be at the indie music festival this year. Featured headliners are LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service and Vampire Weekend.

When: Friday–Sunday; gates will open at 11:30am each day.

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Admission: $99, before fees, for one-day GA tickets or $269 before fees for a three-day GA pass

Listen to "It's a Hard Knock Life" during the iconic musical's live show downtown.

When: Friday-Sunday with multiple showtimes

Where: The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

Admission: Tickets start at $45, before fees.

Enjoy food samples and drinks from local vendors to raise money for the Community Animal Welfare Society. The event will include a silent auction, pet adoptions and free nail trimming for dogs.

When: Saturday noon to 3pm

Where: TF Brewing

Admission: $50 for general admission or $300 for VIP