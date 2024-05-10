Dog-friendly patios to visit in Salt Lake County

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Salt Lake County Health Department just dropped a list of more than three dozen dog-friendly outdoor patios at food and drink establishments. Of note: This list only applies to dogs.

Here's where your furry friends are welcome just in time for the summer:

Bout Time Pub & Grub (31 West 10600 South, Sandy)

Brickyard Bar (3000 South Highland Drive, Millcreek)

Caputo's on 15th (1516 South 1500 East, Salt Lake City)

Cotton Bottom Inn (2820 East 6200 South, Holladay)

Cucina Deli (1026 East 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City)

Feldman's Deli (2005 East 2700 South, Salt Lake City)

Fisher Brewing (320 West 800 South, Salt Lake City)

Gourmandise (250 South 300 East, Salt Lake City and 725 East 12300 South, Draper)

Grid City Beer Works (333 West 2100 South, South Salt Lake)

HandleBar (751 North 300 West, Salt Lake City)

Hash Kitchen (264 East 12300 South, Draper)

Hopkins Brewing (1048 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City)

Hub & Spoke (1291 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City)

Ice Haus (7 West 4800 South, Murray)

Johnny's on Second (165 East 200 South)

Level Crossing Brewing (550 South 300 West, #100, Salt Lake City and 2496 South West Temple, South Salt Lake)

Localz Bistro (1850 East 9400 South, Sandy)

Mountain West Hard Cider Co (425 North 400 West, Salt Lake City)

Park Cafe (604 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City)

Pig and a Jelly Jar (401 East 900 South, Salt Lake City)

The Porch (11274 South Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan)

Proper Burger Company (865 South Main Street, Salt Lake City)

Red Rock Place (6227 South State Street, Murray)

RoHa Brewing (30 East Kensington Avenue, Salt Lake City)

Shades Brewing (154 West Utopia Avenue, South Salt Lake)

Squatters (147 West Broadway, Salt Lake City)

Sugar Space (132 South 800 West, Salt Lake City)

Taqueria 27 (149 East 200 South, Salt Lake City; 4670 South Holladay Boulevard, Salt Lake City; 6154 South State Street, Murray)

Tea Zaanti (1944 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City)

Templin Family Brewing (936 South 300 West, Salt Lake City)

Trolley Wing Company (602 East 500 South, Salt Lake City)

Uinta Brewhouse Pub (1722 South Fremont Drive, Salt Lake City)

Vessel Kitchen (905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City)

Violet (1588 East Stratford Avenue, Salt Lake City)

Wasatch Brew Pub (2110 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City)

Zest Kitchen & Bar (275 South 200 West, Salt Lake City)