How to vote for Utah's new NHL team name
Sports tycoon Ryan Smith wants hockey fans to cast their votes to help name Utah's new NHL team.
State of play: Voters will get to do so once in the first round and select up to four names from a list of 20 through a Qualtrics survey.
- Options include Blizzard, Yeti, Mammoth, Venom and Black Diamonds.
What's next: The first round of voting is open until May 22 and subsequent steps will be announced later this summer.
- For their inaugural season, the team will wear jerseys that say "Utah."
- A name, as well as a mascot, colors and branding, will be chosen before the start of the team's 2025-26 season.
Flashback: We asked Axios Salt Lake City readers last month to tell us what they'd like the team to be called.
