How to vote for Utah's new NHL team name

Children play stick hockey in front of the Delta Center before the new Utah NHL team is introduced to fans by owners Ryan and Ashley Smith on April 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Sports tycoon Ryan Smith wants hockey fans to cast their votes to help name Utah's new NHL team. State of play: Voters will get to do so once in the first round and select up to four names from a list of 20 through a Qualtrics survey.

Options include Blizzard, Yeti, Mammoth, Venom and Black Diamonds.

What's next: The first round of voting is open until May 22 and subsequent steps will be announced later this summer.

For their inaugural season, the team will wear jerseys that say "Utah."

A name, as well as a mascot, colors and branding, will be chosen before the start of the team's 2025-26 season.

Flashback: We asked Axios Salt Lake City readers last month to tell us what they'd like the team to be called.