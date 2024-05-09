20 mins ago - News

UDOT to perform maintenance on 62 Salt Lake County bridges

A bridge over a highway on an overcast day

One of the bridges receiving an upgrade. Photo courtesy of UDOT.

As summer approaches, so does Utah's fifth season: road construction.

State of play: UDOT announced on Wednesday it will be be performing maintenance on 62 bridges in Salt Lake County.

Threat level: Prepare for major closures.

What's next: Shut downs will begin this weekend for a five-day closure of the ramp from northbound I-215 to the Salt Lake City airport. The westbound I-80 ramp from northbound I-215 will close tomorrow at 8pm through Tuesday at 5pm.

  • Transportation officials say you should allow extra time to drive to the airport, and use TRAX if possible.

What they're saying: Many of the bridges that will undergo construction this summer are nearly 40 years old, according to UDOT.

  • "The last two winters have been really hard on our bridges," Region Two director Robert Stewart said in a press release.

What we're watching: Other bridges to the airport will also be worked on, including over I-80, Bangerter Highway and Redwood Road. They are expected to be completed by late summer.

  • Starting May 13, Bangerter will be reduced to one lane in each direction for about two weeks.
  • UDOT will also repair bridge decks and fix potholes on 32 bridges on I-15 from 400 North to 11400 South. Overnight and weekend lane closures will continue through the fall.

The big picture: Following the bridge collapse in Baltimore in March, a renewed attention has been placed on infrastructure around the country. According to federal data, 2% of Utah's bridges are considered in poor condition, 73% are fair and 25% are good.

Interactive map: Where U.S. bridges are most in need of repair

