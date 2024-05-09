One of the bridges receiving an upgrade. Photo courtesy of UDOT.

As summer approaches, so does Utah's fifth season: road construction. State of play: UDOT announced on Wednesday it will be be performing maintenance on 62 bridges in Salt Lake County.

Threat level: Prepare for major closures.

What's next: Shut downs will begin this weekend for a five-day closure of the ramp from northbound I-215 to the Salt Lake City airport. The westbound I-80 ramp from northbound I-215 will close tomorrow at 8pm through Tuesday at 5pm.

Transportation officials say you should allow extra time to drive to the airport, and use TRAX if possible.

What they're saying: Many of the bridges that will undergo construction this summer are nearly 40 years old, according to UDOT.

"The last two winters have been really hard on our bridges," Region Two director Robert Stewart said in a press release.

What we're watching: Other bridges to the airport will also be worked on, including over I-80, Bangerter Highway and Redwood Road. They are expected to be completed by late summer.

Starting May 13, Bangerter will be reduced to one lane in each direction for about two weeks.

UDOT will also repair bridge decks and fix potholes on 32 bridges on I-15 from 400 North to 11400 South. Overnight and weekend lane closures will continue through the fall.

The big picture: Following the bridge collapse in Baltimore in March, a renewed attention has been placed on infrastructure around the country. According to federal data, 2% of Utah's bridges are considered in poor condition, 73% are fair and 25% are good.

Interactive map: Where U.S. bridges are most in need of repair