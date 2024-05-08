🤩 The New York Times likes our stars

45 mins ago - Things to Do

The Milky Way over Balanced Rock in Arches National Park, Moab, Utah, USA. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A Utah glamping resort got a boost in the Gray Lady this weekend with a travel story extolling our celebrated dark skies.

Why it matters: The state has been pushing stargazing tourism hard, with a fast-spreading campaign to get parks, towns and resorts certified as "International Dark Sky Places."

  • There are about 30 in Utah — a big share of the 138 listed nationally.

Zoom in: The story features the luxury campsites at Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, the first-ever certified Dark Sky resort, near Big Water.

  • Some of the tents have stargazing windows over the beds.

The intrigue: Locals know you can see the same sky camping for free on BLM land.

  • But we'll let out-of-towners fill Utahns' coffers with $300 per night for creature comforts and a sense of being attended to in the middle of beautiful nowhere.
