🤩 The New York Times likes our stars
A Utah glamping resort got a boost in the Gray Lady this weekend with a travel story extolling our celebrated dark skies.
Why it matters: The state has been pushing stargazing tourism hard, with a fast-spreading campaign to get parks, towns and resorts certified as "International Dark Sky Places."
- There are about 30 in Utah — a big share of the 138 listed nationally.
Zoom in: The story features the luxury campsites at Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, the first-ever certified Dark Sky resort, near Big Water.
- Some of the tents have stargazing windows over the beds.
The intrigue: Locals know you can see the same sky camping for free on BLM land.
- But we'll let out-of-towners fill Utahns' coffers with $300 per night for creature comforts and a sense of being attended to in the middle of beautiful nowhere.
