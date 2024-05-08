Fry Sauce: Utah takes on Idaho's abortions
🏥 Idaho hospitals have been sending patients to Utah for emergency abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court in January removed temporary protection for the procedure in some medical crises. (FOX 13)
- Idaho's ban, which is now under SCOTUS review, allows abortions to save patients' lives, but not to protect their health.
A Utah County teen bull rider died this weekend after a bull stepped on him. (KSL.com)
🗳️ Utah's elected auditor says the state Legislature did not seek his input before putting his office in charge of complaints under the state's new anti-trans bathroom ban. (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Auditor John Dougall said his staff had to sift through thousands of hoax complaints submitted last week to the state's new bathroom-violation reporting website.
👑 Utah's Noelia Voigt has stepped down from her reign as Miss USA 2023, citing health reasons. (USA Today)
- Her Instagram announcement fueled speculation when fans noticed the first letter of the first 11 sentences spells the phrase, "I am silenced."
