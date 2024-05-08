45 mins ago - News

Fry Sauce: Utah takes on Idaho's abortions

Illustration of a mayonnaise packet and a ketchup packet squeezing out the words FRY and SAUCE.

🏥 Idaho hospitals have been sending patients to Utah for emergency abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court in January removed temporary protection for the procedure in some medical crises. (FOX 13)

  • Idaho's ban, which is now under SCOTUS review, allows abortions to save patients' lives, but not to protect their health.

A Utah County teen bull rider died this weekend after a bull stepped on him. (KSL.com)

🗳️ Utah's elected auditor says the state Legislature did not seek his input before putting his office in charge of complaints under the state's new anti-trans bathroom ban. (Salt Lake Tribune)

  • Auditor John Dougall said his staff had to sift through thousands of hoax complaints submitted last week to the state's new bathroom-violation reporting website.

👑 Utah's Noelia Voigt has stepped down from her reign as Miss USA 2023, citing health reasons. (USA Today)

  • Her Instagram announcement fueled speculation when fans noticed the first letter of the first 11 sentences spells the phrase, "I am silenced."
