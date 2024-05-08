Fry Sauce: Utah takes on Idaho's abortions

🏥 Idaho hospitals have been sending patients to Utah for emergency abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court in January removed temporary protection for the procedure in some medical crises. (FOX 13)

Idaho's ban, which is now under SCOTUS review, allows abortions to save patients' lives, but not to protect their health.

A Utah County teen bull rider died this weekend after a bull stepped on him. (KSL.com)

🗳️ Utah's elected auditor says the state Legislature did not seek his input before putting his office in charge of complaints under the state's new anti-trans bathroom ban. (Salt Lake Tribune)

Auditor John Dougall said his staff had to sift through thousands of hoax complaints submitted last week to the state's new bathroom-violation reporting website.

👑 Utah's Noelia Voigt has stepped down from her reign as Miss USA 2023, citing health reasons. (USA Today)