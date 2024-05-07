Utah's new NHL team will train at Shops at South Town in Sandy
The Shops at South Town in Sandy will be the site of the training grounds for Utah's new NHL team.
State of play: Smith Entertainment Group announced this week that it entered a contract with the shopping center to build the team's training facility and offices.
- It's expected to be completed before the start of the 2025-26 season.
The intrigue: The new site will include at least two NHL-sized ice rinks and a team store.
- It will also offer hockey programming for community members and youth.
Read more:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more