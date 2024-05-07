23 mins ago - News

Utah's new NHL team will train at Shops at South Town in Sandy

The Shops at South Town in Sandy will be the site of the training grounds for Utah's new NHL team.

State of play: Smith Entertainment Group announced this week that it entered a contract with the shopping center to build the team's training facility and offices.

  • It's expected to be completed before the start of the 2025-26 season.

The intrigue: The new site will include at least two NHL-sized ice rinks and a team store.

  • It will also offer hockey programming for community members and youth.

