Fry Sauce: A mix of headlines

🗳️ Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman picked Highland attorney Natalie Clawson as his running mate after a judge last week ruled that Lyman's first choice, Layne Bangerter, did not qualify for the ballot under residency requirements. (KSL.com)

  • Clawson has sought to do away with Utah's mail voting.

🚫 The state auditor's office was flooded with thousands of hoax complaints last week after it launched a website for reports of violations of Utah's new anti-trans bathroom ban. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

🚨 Police in Vernal arrested a semi truck driver suspected of fatally striking an officer on Sunday morning on I-15 in Santaquin and fleeing in a stolen pickup. (FOX 13)

