Fry Sauce: A mix of headlines Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
🗳️ Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman picked Highland attorney Natalie Clawson as his running mate after a judge last week ruled that Lyman's first choice, Layne Bangerter, did not qualify for the ballot under residency requirements. ( ) KSL.com Clawson has sought to do away with Utah's mail voting.
🚫
The state auditor's office was flooded with thousands of hoax complaints last week after it launched a website for reports of violations of Utah's new anti-trans bathroom ban. ( ) The Salt Lake Tribune 🚨 Police in Vernal arrested a semi truck driver suspected of fatally striking an officer on Sunday morning on I-15 in Santaquin and fleeing in a stolen pickup. ( ) FOX 13 Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more