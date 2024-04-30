Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mother's Day is on May 12, and if you're looking for a spot to treat the moms in your life, we've got you covered. Here are 10 Salt Lake restaurants offering brunch specials to celebrate. The Aerie This brunch special at Snowbird's Cliff Lodge features lobster mac and cheese, braised lamb shanks and breakfast classics for $60 per person or $30 for kids ages 12 and under. Reservations.

Hours: 11am-6pm

Located at the Radisson Hotel, this restaurant is offering an á la carte menu with plates like strawberry balsamic bruschetta and coffee-rubbed beef tenderloin. Reservations.

Hours: Lunch 11am-1pm; dinner 5pm-11pm

Head here for a boozy brunch that includes $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys and a specialty menu. Reservations.

You can get a three-course meal featuring seafood and steak for $52 per person. A more elevated three-course option is $80 per person. Reservations.

Hours: May 11 11am-3pm; May 12 10am-3pm

Take your mom to this brunch buffet with dishes like chicken and waffles, crab Benedict and made-to-order omelettes and vegan grit skillets for $59.99 per person or $29.99 for children under 12 years of age. Reservations.

Hours: 8:30am-3pm

La Caille is serving a family-style, upscale brunch with items like wagyu sliders and horseradish-crusted prime rib for $125 per person or $60 for kids ages 4-12. Reservations.

Get brunch for $89.99 per person or $44.50 per child 12 years of age and under. Reservations.

Hours: May 11-12 9:30am-2pm

Another three-course meal option with plates like smoked salmon tarts, stuffed french toast and house pastries for $55/person or $25 per child ages 12 and under. Reservations.

Hours: 10am-4pm

Courtesy: The Salt Republic

Nestled inside the Hyatt Regency, it's serving a rich brunch buffet featuring oysters and a selection of rotisserie meats for $75 per person or $37.50 for kids ages 6-12; children under 6 eat for free. Reservations.

Hours: 9am-2pm

Its brunch buffet includes lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes, peppercorn rosemary prime rib and breakfast enchiladas for $79 per person or $35 for kids between the ages 5-12. Children 4 and under eat free. Reservations.