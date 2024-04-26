Fry Sauce: Oil spill in Parleys Creek

Share on email (opens in new window)

🚛 About 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Parleys Creek after a semitrailer carrying food crashed on I-80, damaging its gas tank. (KSL.com) Threat level: The city's drinking water has not been affected, but people are being asked to keep their pets away from the creek.

The city's drinking water has not been affected, but people are being asked to keep their pets away from the creek. The oil also leaked into Sugar House and Tanner parks, where cleanup is taking place.

🍎 Alpine School District, the state's largest, is considering splitting into two districts to meet Utah County's growing population needs. (FOX 13)

🍺 Garage on Beck, a Salt Lake City bar that was damaged in a fire last year, is slated to reopen this summer. (The Salt Lake Tribune)