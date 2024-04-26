Fry Sauce: Oil spill in Parleys Creek
🚛 About 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Parleys Creek after a semitrailer carrying food crashed on I-80, damaging its gas tank. (KSL.com)
- Threat level: The city's drinking water has not been affected, but people are being asked to keep their pets away from the creek.
- The oil also leaked into Sugar House and Tanner parks, where cleanup is taking place.
🍎 Alpine School District, the state's largest, is considering splitting into two districts to meet Utah County's growing population needs. (FOX 13)
🍺 Garage on Beck, a Salt Lake City bar that was damaged in a fire last year, is slated to reopen this summer. (The Salt Lake Tribune)
