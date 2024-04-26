Apr 26, 2024 - News

Fry Sauce: Oil spill in Parleys Creek

Illustration of the letters SLC spelled out in mayonnaise and ketchup, which swirls into fry sauce.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚛 About 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Parleys Creek after a semitrailer carrying food crashed on I-80, damaging its gas tank. (KSL.com)

  • Threat level: The city's drinking water has not been affected, but people are being asked to keep their pets away from the creek.
  • The oil also leaked into Sugar House and Tanner parks, where cleanup is taking place.

🍎 Alpine School District, the state's largest, is considering splitting into two districts to meet Utah County's growing population needs. (FOX 13)

🍺 Garage on Beck, a Salt Lake City bar that was damaged in a fire last year, is slated to reopen this summer. (The Salt Lake Tribune)

