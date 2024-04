Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

(Left photo) Members of Utah's NHL team land at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, April 24. (Right photo) Hundreds of fans gather at the Delta Center to greet Utah's new NHL team on Wednesday, April 24. Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group

Utah's new NHL team received a warm welcome from fans yesterday at the Salt Lake City International Airport and the Delta Center.

Why it matters: It's the soon-to-be-named team's first trip to Salt Lake City after being sold to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith for a reported $1.2 billion.