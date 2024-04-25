Apr 25, 2024 - News

Fry Sauce: Iron County will get a new mascot

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🏫 Iron County School District will ditch a former mascot widely known as a racial slur for Native Americans after the school board voted 4-3 not to reinstate it. (Salt Lake Tribune)

About 120,000 chickens were killed Tuesday in a big barn fire at Oakdell Egg Farms in Cache Valley. (FOX 13)

  • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

📝 Gov. Spencer Cox joined a coalition of GOP governors last week in opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new rule to limit fine particles in the air, saying the measure will harm rural residents. (Utah News Dispatch)

