Hazmat teams on Wednesday detonated "ancient dynamite" found in a Utah home, KSL TV reported. State of play: Fire officials evacuated nearby residents in Holladay the night before to conduct the controlled detonation.

The explosion resulted in a minor fire contained to the home and was heard from as far as South Salt Lake, ABC 4 reported.

The house was declared a total loss.

Catch up quick: Authorities were called about the dynamite on Tuesday after the homeowner discovered a large amount in the house. No foul play is suspected.

Between the lines: The exact age of the explosives are not known, but the materials had been passed down from generation to generation, according to United Fire Authority Capt. Tony Barker, per KSL TV.