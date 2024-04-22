1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Salt Lake homebrew shop to close amid rising costs, online shopping

A fixture in Salt Lake City's homebrewing scene is closing its Midvale doors at the end of May after more than a decade of providing supplies and advice to Utahns who craft their beer.

Why it matters: Homebrewing is where many of Utah's most successful brewers got their start.

  • The loss of a hub in the hobbyist community could ripple through Salt Lake's beer industry.

Driving the news: Salt City Brew Supply is going out of business due to rising costs and growing customer reliance on online shopping, the owners posted Monday on Facebook.

Yes, but: Owners Ross Metzger and Cody McKendrick parlayed their homebrew shop into a successful brewery. Bewilder Brewing opened in 2019 and isn't going anywhere.

What they're saying: "We've made dozens of lifelong friends, watched great customers turn their own dreams into breweries of their own, and watched countless others make innumerable gallons of beer, wine, and cider (and maybe some other stuff ) to share with their family and friends," Metzger and McKendrick wrote in the store's goodbye message.

