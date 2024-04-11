52 mins ago - News

"Out of Darkness" is Utah's most banned book

headshot
Book titles challenged in public schools and libraries, 2023
Data: American Library Association; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

"Out of Darkness," a novel about a teen interracial couple in 1937, is the most-banned book in Utah, per a recent report by the American Library Association.

The big picture: Complaints in Utah and nationwide have overwhelmingly targeted books with themes addressing race and LGBTQ+ identities.

Flashback: Ashley Hope Pérez's 2015 award-winning book came under fire in September 2021, when a Texas parent complained the book contained sexual references.

Zoom in: Two months later, Canyons School District in Salt Lake County removed the book along with eight others, but later returned it to libraries.

What's inside: The historical fiction novel explores a romance between Black and Mexican-American teens who experience racism in an east Texas town where a high school exploded, killing about 300 people.

  • It includes discussion of sexual violence and intimacy between the 17-year-old protagonists.

Reality check: The most commonly-cited passage in support of banning the book doesn't encourage or describe sex between characters; it depicts a group of boys fusing racism and misogyny in their threats against the Mexican-American protagonist.

What they're saying: "If you were to stack up all the books with sexual content in any library, the tallest stack by far would be about white, straight characters," Peréz wrote in a 2022 essay for NPR.

  • "Tellingly, those are not the books under attack. Claims about 'sexual content' are a pretext for erasing the stories that tell Black, Latinx, queer and other non-dominant kids that they matter and belong."

The latest: Gov. Spencer Cox last month signed a bill that will make it easier to remove books from all Utah public schools, if just three districts deem it to be "indecent or pornographic."

By the numbers: There were 21 complaints filed in Utah in 2023, targeting 152 titles, the ALA reported.

  • Complaints against books rose 65% nationally in 2023, Axios' Jennifer Kingston reports. There were 4,240 titles targeted for censorship last year, compared with 2,571 in 2022 — the previous record.

Zoom out: Utah was the only state where Out of Darkness was the most-banned title. Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports this week that the most-challenged books nationally in 2023 were:

  1. "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe
  2. "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson
  3. "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more