Mormon church announces 15 new temples worldwide

Illustration of the Salt Lake Temple with lines radiating from it.

Seven new U.S. temples — including ones in Lehi and West Jordan — were among the 15 announced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during General Conference this weekend.

The big picture: President Russell M. Nelson has made new temples a hallmark of his presidency.

Zoom in: Apart from the two in Utah, U.S. temples are slated for:

  • Yuma, Arizona
  • Houston
  • Des Moines, Iowa
  • Cincinnati
  • Honolulu

Zoom out: Internationally, temples were announced for:

  • Maracaibo, Venezuela
  • Uturoa, French Polynesia
  • Chihuahua, Mexico
  • Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Rosario, Argentina
  • Edinburgh, Scotland
  • Brisbane, Australia
  • and Victoria, British Columbia
