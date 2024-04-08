Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Seven new U.S. temples — including ones in Lehi and West Jordan — were among the 15 announced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during General Conference this weekend. The big picture: President Russell M. Nelson has made new temples a hallmark of his presidency.

Zoom in: Apart from the two in Utah, U.S. temples are slated for:

Yuma, Arizona

Houston

Des Moines, Iowa

Cincinnati

Honolulu

Zoom out: Internationally, temples were announced for: