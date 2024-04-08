Apr 7, 2024 - News
Mormon church announces 15 new temples worldwide
Seven new U.S. temples — including ones in Lehi and West Jordan — were among the 15 announced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during General Conference this weekend.
The big picture: President Russell M. Nelson has made new temples a hallmark of his presidency.
Zoom in: Apart from the two in Utah, U.S. temples are slated for:
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Cincinnati
- Honolulu
Zoom out: Internationally, temples were announced for:
- Maracaibo, Venezuela
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Florianópolis, Brazil
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane, Australia
- and Victoria, British Columbia
