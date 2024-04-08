Apr 8, 2024 - News
SLC's next solar eclipse is in 2045 — and it'll be total
If you missed Monday's eclipse, you'll have to wait at least 20 years for your next chance to see one in Utah.
Yes, but: SLC will be right on the edge of the zone of totality, so the experience will be way more intense.
Until then, enjoy these memories of 2024's partial show!
