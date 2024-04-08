Apr 8, 2024 - News

SLC's next solar eclipse is in 2045 — and it'll be total

Data: EclipseSimulator via in-the-sky.org; Map: Will Chase/Axios
If you missed Monday's eclipse, you'll have to wait at least 20 years for your next chance to see one in Utah.

Yes, but: SLC will be right on the edge of the zone of totality, so the experience will be way more intense.

Until then, enjoy these memories of 2024's partial show!

About a dozen people gathered around a telescope in a park look at the sky with eclipse glasses on their faces
Eclipse viewers at Pioneer Park. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
People with telescopes look at the mid-day sky.
The clouds part for a glimpse at the partial eclipse from Westminster University, Salt Lake City. Photo courtesy of Westminster
A girl smiles while looking into a large telescope in a park.
Guests delight in views of the sun's surface at Clark Planetarium's watch party in Pioneer Park. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A young child looks at the shadow of the sun and moon on a box projector during a partial eclipse
Monday's moon shadow, projected on the back of a box at Pioneer Park. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
People look at the sky through binoculars in front of a cafe.
Guests peek through binoculars at Westminster College. Photo courtesy of Westminster
