Utah health officials warn residents about potential measles outbreak

Utah health officials on Monday urged residents to stay current on their vaccines as more than a dozen states across the country report measles cases.

Threat level: Health officials are worried about a potential outbreak occurring in Utah.

The big picture: As of last week, nearly 100 measles cases have been reported across 17 states, including California and Arizona, per the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Zoom in: Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be deadly to babies, young children and people with a weakened immune system, per the CDC.

  • Initial symptoms include a high fever that can reach over 104 degrees, coughing, a runny nose and red, watery eyes.
  • About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who contract the virus get hospitalized, according to the CDC.

The bottom line: The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is 97% effective when two doses of the shot are administered, according to DHHS.

