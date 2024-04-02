Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Utah health officials on Monday urged residents to stay current on their vaccines as more than a dozen states across the country report measles cases. Threat level: Health officials are worried about a potential outbreak occurring in Utah.

The big picture: As of last week, nearly 100 measles cases have been reported across 17 states, including California and Arizona, per the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Last year, 58 cases were reported nationwide.

More than half the cases this year were reported in Chicago.

Zoom in: Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be deadly to babies, young children and people with a weakened immune system, per the CDC.

Initial symptoms include a high fever that can reach over 104 degrees, coughing, a runny nose and red, watery eyes.

About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who contract the virus get hospitalized, according to the CDC.

The bottom line: The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is 97% effective when two doses of the shot are administered, according to DHHS.