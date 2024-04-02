Utah health officials warn residents about potential measles outbreak
Utah health officials on Monday urged residents to stay current on their vaccines as more than a dozen states across the country report measles cases.
Threat level: Health officials are worried about a potential outbreak occurring in Utah.
The big picture: As of last week, nearly 100 measles cases have been reported across 17 states, including California and Arizona, per the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.
- Last year, 58 cases were reported nationwide.
- More than half the cases this year were reported in Chicago.
Zoom in: Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be deadly to babies, young children and people with a weakened immune system, per the CDC.
- Initial symptoms include a high fever that can reach over 104 degrees, coughing, a runny nose and red, watery eyes.
- About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who contract the virus get hospitalized, according to the CDC.
The bottom line: The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is 97% effective when two doses of the shot are administered, according to DHHS.
- Utahns can check their immunization records online.
