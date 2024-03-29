Regular religious attendance is more common in Utah than in any other state, per a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data from Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng. The intrigue: While attendance is high, even more Utahns — 44% — said they never attend.

That's lower than the national average of 49% of people saying they don't attend — but higher than many states in the South and Southeast.

By the numbers: 38% of Utahns attend religious services at least 12 times per year, well above the national average of 21%.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kansas are the only other states where at least 30% of people attend that often.

Zoom in: That's consistent with attendance levels reported by members of the state's dominant faith, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

54% of members surveyed said they attend at least weekly, according to a Gallup report released this week.

The next-highest weekly attendance was reported by Protestant Christians, at 30%.

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Note: Adults who say they never attend or attend less than once a year; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The big picture: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew Research Center survey — the highest level since the group started tracking such sentiment in 2001.

Many people are unhappy about that, with about half of adults telling Pew both that "religion is losing influence and that this is a bad thing."

About 57% of adults say that religion has a positive impact on American life, per Pew.

Friction point: Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel at least "some" tension between their religious beliefs and mainstream culture, Pew found.

That's up from 42% in 2020.

The trendline: Religious service attendance has been dropping for decades, per Gallup, driven largely by "the increase in the percentage of Americans with no religious affiliation — 9% in 2000–2003 versus 21% in 2021–2023."