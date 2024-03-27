Share on email (opens in new window)

Cary Elwes poses with fans in 2015 in Los Angeles. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

So, you want to hear what the Dread Pirate Roberts himself thought of "The Princess Bride?" Aaaaaas youuuuuu wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiish!

Driving the news: The movie's star, Cary Elwes, is attending screenings and moderated discussions May 25 at the Capitol Theatre.

What's inside: Elwes will reveal behind-the-scenes antics and favorite memories from the production.

Pro tip: VIP packages ($149) get you a meet-and-greet with Elwes.

Tickets: Only a few remain for the 7pm show, but a 1pm screening has several seats.