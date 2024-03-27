52 mins ago - Things to Do
Cary Elwes is coming to Salt Lake to watch "The Princess Bride" with us
So, you want to hear what the Dread Pirate Roberts himself thought of "The Princess Bride?"
- Aaaaaas youuuuuu wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiish!
Driving the news: The movie's star, Cary Elwes, is attending screenings and moderated discussions May 25 at the Capitol Theatre.
What's inside: Elwes will reveal behind-the-scenes antics and favorite memories from the production.
Pro tip: VIP packages ($149) get you a meet-and-greet with Elwes.
Tickets: Only a few remain for the 7pm show, but a 1pm screening has several seats.
- Prices start at $29.
