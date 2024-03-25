Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Transportation Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios More than 89% of flights out of Salt Lake City International Airport departed on time in December 2023, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from the latest Transportation Department data. Why it matters: That's one of the highest percentages in the country for the last holiday rush.

By the numbers: Salt Lake City had the nation's fourth-highest rate of on-time departures and second-highest rate among airports serving more than 1 million passengers annually.

Only Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (89.5% on time) exceeded SLC for large airports.

Zoom out: Nationwide, 83.3% of domestic U.S. flights departed on time in December.

That's a big upswing compared to December 2022, when Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown dragged the industrywide average down to about 70% for the month.

Between the lines: Several factors, from weather to a particular airline, can affect each airport's on-time performance.

Denver International Airport's numbers tell that story — it posted an 81.1% on-time rate this past December, compared to 57.7% in December 2022.

Denver is a major Southwest hub, and bad weather there helped spark the airline's infamous 2022 meltdown.

The big picture: SLC slipped to No. 23 of 105 airports for 2023, with 83.1% of flights leaving on time.