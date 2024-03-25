Mar 25, 2024 - News

SLC airport among nation's best for holiday travel

headshot
Share of flights departing on time from SLC
Data: Bureau of Transportation Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

More than 89% of flights out of Salt Lake City International Airport departed on time in December 2023, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from the latest Transportation Department data.

Why it matters: That's one of the highest percentages in the country for the last holiday rush.

By the numbers: Salt Lake City had the nation's fourth-highest rate of on-time departures and second-highest rate among airports serving more than 1 million passengers annually.

  • Only Florida's Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (89.5% on time) exceeded SLC for large airports.

Zoom out: Nationwide, 83.3% of domestic U.S. flights departed on time in December.

Between the lines: Several factors, from weather to a particular airline, can affect each airport's on-time performance.

  • Denver International Airport's numbers tell that story — it posted an 81.1% on-time rate this past December, compared to 57.7% in December 2022.
  • Denver is a major Southwest hub, and bad weather there helped spark the airline's infamous 2022 meltdown.

The big picture: SLC slipped to No. 23 of 105 airports for 2023, with 83.1% of flights leaving on time.

  • In 2022, the airport ranked No. 5, with a rate of 83.5%.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more