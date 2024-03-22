How far Salt Lake County residents travel a day
Salt Lake County residents travel 35.5 miles on average every day, compared to the national average of 42.
Why it matters: These numbers, based on a typical spring weekday in 2023, offer a snapshot of differing mobility trends and needs across the country.
- The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, includes all forms of transportation.
- It can help policymakers, transit advocates and more figure out what transportation solutions or changes make the most sense for their communities.
By the numbers: Overall, Utahns travel about 41 miles on average per day.
Zoom out: Monroe County, Pennsylvania (70 miles) and Coconino County, Arizona (68.6) residents travel the most average daily miles among U.S. counties with 100,000 people or more.
The other side: New York City accounts for all three 100,000-plus person counties with the lowest number of daily miles traveled — no surprise there, given the area's density.
- New York County (Manhattan) came in last with 12.9 miles.
