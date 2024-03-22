Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Replica; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Salt Lake County residents travel 35.5 miles on average every day, compared to the national average of 42. Why it matters: These numbers, based on a typical spring weekday in 2023, offer a snapshot of differing mobility trends and needs across the country.

The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, includes all forms of transportation.

It can help policymakers, transit advocates and more figure out what transportation solutions or changes make the most sense for their communities.

By the numbers: Overall, Utahns travel about 41 miles on average per day.

Zoom out: Monroe County, Pennsylvania (70 miles) and Coconino County, Arizona (68.6) residents travel the most average daily miles among U.S. counties with 100,000 people or more.

The other side: New York City accounts for all three 100,000-plus person counties with the lowest number of daily miles traveled — no surprise there, given the area's density.