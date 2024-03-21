Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

Your guide to Salt Lake weekend events | March 21-24

Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

There's tons to do in and around SLC this weekend! We've got you covered.

March Madness

The Delta Center is hosting four first-round men's games Thursday, with Saturday's matchups to be determined.

  • No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State at noon
  • No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada at 2:30pm
  • No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese at 5:25pm
  • No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford at 7:55pm

Danny Elfman's percussion concerto

The legendary Hollywood composer wrote this concerto for acclaimed percussionist Colin Currie, who will join the Utah Symphony Orchestra for two performances and a rehearsal you can watch.

  • Currie also will perform a marimba solo by The National's Bryce Dessner.

When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, with rehearsal 10am Friday.

Where: Abravanel Hall

Tickets: $21–$99 for performances, $15 for rehearsal, with discounts for some groups.

International Sportsmen's Expo

Check out outdoor gear, RVs, motorsports toys and boats at the four-day expo.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Tickets: $14 for adults, free for kids under 15.

Dungeons & Dragons Comedy

At the "nerdiest comedy show ever," the audience helps decide the heroes' fate.

When: 7pm Friday

Where: Why Kiki, 69 W. 100 South

Tickets: Sold as tables (minimum two), starting at $15

Holladay Fine Art Show

See who won the top prizes in the annual contest for painters, sculptors and more.

When and where: Entries are on display through Saturday at Holladay City Hall.

Admission: Free

Animation Expo

Meet the artists, writers and voices behind your favorite animated productions.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: 669 S. West Temple

Tickets: $75–$150, depending on number of days

Devendra Banhart

Get mellow with the renowned American-Venezuelan singer-songwriter.

When: 7pm Saturday

Where: Urban Lounge

Tickets: $30

