Your guide to Salt Lake weekend events | March 21-24
There's tons to do in and around SLC this weekend! We've got you covered.
March Madness
The Delta Center is hosting four first-round men's games Thursday, with Saturday's matchups to be determined.
- No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State at noon
- No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada at 2:30pm
- No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese at 5:25pm
- No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford at 7:55pm
Danny Elfman's percussion concerto
The legendary Hollywood composer wrote this concerto for acclaimed percussionist Colin Currie, who will join the Utah Symphony Orchestra for two performances and a rehearsal you can watch.
- Currie also will perform a marimba solo by The National's Bryce Dessner.
When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, with rehearsal 10am Friday.
Where: Abravanel Hall
Tickets: $21–$99 for performances, $15 for rehearsal, with discounts for some groups.
International Sportsmen's Expo
Check out outdoor gear, RVs, motorsports toys and boats at the four-day expo.
When: Thursday through Sunday
Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
Tickets: $14 for adults, free for kids under 15.
Dungeons & Dragons Comedy
At the "nerdiest comedy show ever," the audience helps decide the heroes' fate.
When: 7pm Friday
Where: Why Kiki, 69 W. 100 South
Tickets: Sold as tables (minimum two), starting at $15
Holladay Fine Art Show
See who won the top prizes in the annual contest for painters, sculptors and more.
When and where: Entries are on display through Saturday at Holladay City Hall.
Admission: Free
Animation Expo
Meet the artists, writers and voices behind your favorite animated productions.
When: Friday through Sunday
Where: 669 S. West Temple
Tickets: $75–$150, depending on number of days
Devendra Banhart
Get mellow with the renowned American-Venezuelan singer-songwriter.
When: 7pm Saturday
Where: Urban Lounge
Tickets: $30
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.