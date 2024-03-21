Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's tons to do in and around SLC this weekend! We've got you covered.

The Delta Center is hosting four first-round men's games Thursday, with Saturday's matchups to be determined.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State at noon

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada at 2:30pm

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese at 5:25pm

No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford at 7:55pm

The legendary Hollywood composer wrote this concerto for acclaimed percussionist Colin Currie, who will join the Utah Symphony Orchestra for two performances and a rehearsal you can watch.

Currie also will perform a marimba solo by The National's Bryce Dessner.

When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, with rehearsal 10am Friday.

Where: Abravanel Hall

Tickets: $21–$99 for performances, $15 for rehearsal, with discounts for some groups.

Check out outdoor gear, RVs, motorsports toys and boats at the four-day expo.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Tickets: $14 for adults, free for kids under 15.

At the "nerdiest comedy show ever," the audience helps decide the heroes' fate.

When: 7pm Friday

Where: Why Kiki, 69 W. 100 South

Tickets: Sold as tables (minimum two), starting at $15

See who won the top prizes in the annual contest for painters, sculptors and more.

When and where: Entries are on display through Saturday at Holladay City Hall.

Admission: Free

Meet the artists, writers and voices behind your favorite animated productions.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: 669 S. West Temple

Tickets: $75–$150, depending on number of days

Get mellow with the renowned American-Venezuelan singer-songwriter.

When: 7pm Saturday

Where: Urban Lounge

Tickets: $30