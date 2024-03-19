Mar 19, 2024 - Things to Do

Here's when Utah ski resorts close for the season

Photo: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

As spring arrives, Utah's ski resorts are preparing to shut down their operations for the 2023-24 season.

State of play: Utah's ski season got off to a slow start, but conditions quickly improved after the state saw plentiful snowfall, particularly in February.

Here's when resorts plan to close:

Alta: April 21

Beaver Mountain: April 7

Brian Head Resort: May 5

Brighton: May 19, with limited services after April 28

Cherry Peak: April 7

Deer Valley Resort: April 21

Eagle Point: April 7

Nordic Valley: Weekly operations closed Monday, but the resort will remain open Friday-Sunday through the rest of the season. A closing date will be determined based on conditions.

Park City Mountain: April 22

Powder Mountain: April 7

Snowbasin: April 28

Snowbird: May 27

Solitude: Until at least May 12

Sundance: April 7

Woodward Park City: Lift ticket sales on Woodward Park City's website stop after April 16. Snow tubing ticket sales halt after April 7.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new dates for Brighton.

