Here's when Utah ski resorts close for the season
As spring arrives, Utah's ski resorts are preparing to shut down their operations for the 2023-24 season.
State of play: Utah's ski season got off to a slow start, but conditions quickly improved after the state saw plentiful snowfall, particularly in February.
- Deer Valley, Park City Mountain and Snowbasin resorts each recently extended their seasons.
Here's when resorts plan to close:
Alta: April 21
Beaver Mountain: April 7
Brian Head Resort: May 5
Brighton: May 19, with limited services after April 28
Cherry Peak: April 7
Deer Valley Resort: April 21
Eagle Point: April 7
Nordic Valley: Weekly operations closed Monday, but the resort will remain open Friday-Sunday through the rest of the season. A closing date will be determined based on conditions.
Park City Mountain: April 22
Powder Mountain: April 7
Snowbasin: April 28
Snowbird: May 27
Solitude: Until at least May 12
Sundance: April 7
Woodward Park City: Lift ticket sales on Woodward Park City's website stop after April 16. Snow tubing ticket sales halt after April 7.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new dates for Brighton.
