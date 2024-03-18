Utah Sen. Curt Bramble to retire at the end of the year

State Sen. Curt Bramble (R-Provo) on Monday announced plans to retire at the end of his term this year, closing his more than two decade career in the Utah Legislature. Why it matters: Bramble, who became a state lawmaker in 2001, is currently the longest-serving senator at the Capitol.

What they're saying: "For 24 years, I've had the honor of representing Utahns and working together to solve the difficult challenges facing Utah," Bramble said in a statement.

"However, there is a time and a season for all things, and after careful consideration, it is now time for me to retire at the end of my term," the former Senate majority leader said.

Senate President Stuart Adams called Bramble an "icon and dedicated lawmaker."

State of play: The conservative lawmaker, who was known for being outspoken and at times brash, faced three GOP challengers in his reelection bid before deciding to retire.

Bramble authored legislation this year to make the calendars of elected and government officials exempt from Utah's public records law.

What's next: State Rep. Keven Stratton, former Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert and former state Rep. Brad Daw are running in the GOP primary for the reliably red seat.