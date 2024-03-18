Join Axios Salt Lake City's NCAA March Madness challenge

Selection Sunday has come and gone and the brackets for the NCAA men's and women's tournaments are set. State of play: Let the madness begin. Each year hundreds of thousands of people — from celebrities to presidents and high school students — set out to correctly predict the winner of the Big Dance.

On the men's side, No. 6 seed BYU will take on No. 11 Duquesne and No. 8 seed Utah State will face No. 9 TCU.

The No. 5 seed University of Utah faces South Dakota State on the women's side.

Yes, but: It's nearly impossible to have a perfect bracket. And that's OK. We aren't asking for perfection, we just want to have some fun.

How it works: Sign up for our Axios Salt Lake City group on ESPN and enter a bracket for the men's or women's side or both! Once the tournament wraps up, we'll see who had the most accurate predictions and select a winner from each group.

You'll earn some bragging rights and maybe a piece of swag.

The password to enter the group is "Axios." (no period)

Entries must be completed by Thursday, March 21 at 10am.

The bottom line: There's no pressure. Once you've submitted your bracket, let us know how you chose your winners. Coolest mascot? Random selection? Personal favorites?